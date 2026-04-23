DCplinado module to go digital for wider reach

DAVAO City Councilor Bonz Andre Militar said the DCplinado module will be shifted online to improve access for the youth and the broader Dabawenyo community.

Militar, who chairs the Committee on Information Technology, said the module will be introduced to all educational institutions in Davao City. He noted, however, that the rollout of the printed version has already begun in schools.

“Karon there is a proposal na we’re going to upgrade it para daghan ang makuha and daghan ang school makadawat aning atoang DCplinado module (Right now, there is a proposal to upgrade it so that more can benefit and more schools can receive this DCplinado module),” he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

To recall, the City Government of Davao, in partnership with the Department of Education–Davao City Division, officially launched the DCplinado modules for Grade 6 and Grade 10 students on December 10, 2024.

The modules comply with City Ordinance No. 0552, Series of 2024, also known as the Dabawenyo DCplinado for the Future Generation. The ordinance, approved on July 9, 2024, was authored by Jonard Dayap, chair of the Committee on Future Generations.

Starting January 2025, the modules have been integrated into existing subjects, including Values Education, Araling Panlipunan, Makabayan, and Good Manners and Right Conduct.

Prior to implementation, teachers underwent a two-day seminar to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively deliver the lessons.

The DCplinado module adopts an enhanced approach aligned with Davao City’s “Culture of Security” campaign, which aims to develop well-rounded citizens with strong moral values and good conduct.

The curriculum covers key topics such as civic responsibility and community engagement, respect for laws and regulations, cultural sensitivity and gender equality, personal discipline and ethical behavior, information and digital ethics, environmental stewardship, culture of security, and financial literacy. RGP