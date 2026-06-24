DCPO achieves 100% accomplishment rate in apprehending “wanted persons”

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has reported a major accomplishment in its anti-criminality campaign after successfully apprehending all individuals included in the city's Top 10 Most Wanted Persons list for June 2026.

The achievement marks a 100 percent accomplishment rate in the DCPO's intensified campaign against fugitives, underscoring the police force's continuing efforts to strengthen law enforcement and public safety across the city.

According to the DCPO, the accomplishment was the result of a series of intelligence-driven operations and coordinated manhunt activities conducted by police units under the leadership of City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria. The operations led to the arrest of individuals facing charges for various serious offenses.

Authorities said those apprehended were wanted for crimes ranging from murder, rape, robbery, and carnapping to acts involving lascivious conduct and arson. The successful operations were carried out in different parts of the city and involved close coordination among police units and community stakeholders.

"This flawless execution is a testament to our firm resolve: there is no safe haven for criminals in Davao City," Madria said.

He credited the accomplishment to the dedication of police personnel and the cooperation of residents who provided information that aided law enforcement efforts. Madria added that bringing wanted persons before the courts is an important step toward delivering justice to victims and maintaining peace and order in the city.

The DCPO chief emphasized that the police force remains committed to pursuing individuals who attempt to evade the law and ensuring that communities remain secure. He also assured the public that operations targeting fugitives and other forms of criminal activity will continue in the coming months.

The latest accomplishment comes as the DCPO sustains its campaign against criminality in support of the Philippine National Police's broader peace and security initiatives. Police officials said the operation reflects the agency's continuing commitment to crime prevention, law enforcement, and the protection of residents.

The DCPO said it will intensify monitoring, intelligence gathering, and law enforcement activities to preserve Davao City's reputation as one of the country's safest urban centers. DEF