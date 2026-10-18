DCPO acknowledges LTO’s riding concerns, but maintains counterflow caused Toril crash

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has acknowledged the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region’s (LTO-Davao) concerns that speeding motorcycles involved in a four-vehicle collision along McArthur Highway in Toril may have been engaged in reckless group riding, but maintained that a motorcycle traveling against the flow of traffic directly triggered the crash.

In a statement issued by DCPO City Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria early this week, he said the office’s initial investigation identified counterflowing at high speed as the immediate cause of the chain-reaction collision on October 8, 2026.

The statement followed remarks by LTO-Davao Regional Director lawyer Raphael Robillo, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident after a video of the collision and the motorcycles’ movements circulated online.

On October 15, Robillo said in a press conference that the footage showed motorcycles traveling at dangerous speeds, raising concerns about possible illegal street racing even as local police disputed that the crash was caused by motorcycle racing.

Madria said the initial police report was based on statements gathered from those involved and the circumstances observed during the initial traffic investigation. He clarified that identifying the immediate cause of the collision did not rule out further investigation into other possible traffic violations.

“An initial traffic accident report focuses on immediate cause and liability, but does not preclude a broader investigation into secondary or peripheral traffic violations,” the DCPO said.

The police office also recognized the need to examine the broader circumstances captured in the viral footage, including the motorcycles’ speed and the riders’ behavior on the road.

The DCPO said it was sharing investigative records, video footage, and CCTV recordings with LTO-Davao to support the agency’s assessment of possible violations.

While maintaining that counterflowing triggered the collision, the police office agreed with the LTO that reckless driving, excessive speed, and dangerous group riding could endanger other motorists and pedestrians.

The DCPO said it was finalizing a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property against the rider allegedly responsible for counterflowing.

It also said it would endorse the other motorists identified in the video to LTO-Davao for possible show-cause orders and the suspension or revocation of their driver’s licenses, depending on the findings.

Robillo said the agency would pursue administrative sanctions against motorists found to have violated traffic regulations. The LTO director also said authorities were strengthening efforts to monitor groups allegedly organizing illegal motorcycle races through group chats and social media.

Robillo, however, acknowledged the police chief’s position on the incident, saying he would not contest the initial assessment that the crash was not necessarily caused by a drag race. He maintained that the riders’ behavior shown in the footage was reckless and dangerous.

The collision occurred early on October 8 in front of Paulan Eatery along MacArthur Highway in Toril. Based on the initial police account, a Suzuki Raider traveling against traffic at high speed sideswiped a Yamaha XMax, collided with a Yamaha Aerox, and then struck a Honda XRM carrying a driver and a back rider. Several people were injured and required medical attention.

The DCPO urged the public to report illegal street activities and hazardous driving to the nearest police station, emphasizing that road safety requires cooperation among motorists and enforcement agencies. DEF