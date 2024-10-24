DCPO assures readiness vs security threats in city

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) ensures readiness in cases of security threats following the series of bomb threats in Cebu City and the recent hostage-taking in Digos City, Davao del Sur.

Earlier this week, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said in a radio interview on dxDC-RMN Davao that their personnel and officials have been already instructed to secure the city’s peace and order and implement strict measures to maintain the safety and well-being of the Dabawenyos.

“Ang Davao City Police Office wala tay na-monitor nga any threat sa atong seguridad. As of today, wala tayong na-receive. Naa sad tay partner agencies ng ga-monitor diri sa Davao. Pero dili lang gyud ta magkumpyansa. Atoa gihapon i-practice ang culture of security sa Davao,” Tuazon said.

(The Davao City Police Office has not monitored any threat to our security. As of today, we have not received anything. We have partner agencies to monitor here in Davao but we can't just be complacent. Let's still practice the culture of security in Davao).

It can be recalled that on October 21, classes in two universities in Cebu City were disrupted due to bomb threats that turned out to be a hoax. Following a comprehensive search, no explosives were discovered on the campuses of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) or Cebu Technological University (CTU) despite the two bomb threats being posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, on October 20, three inmates of Digos City District Jail held two children hostage and demanded that they be made to go home to their hometown. The two young children, a six-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were visiting their detained fathers. The children were allegedly held by the suspects with an improvised bladed weapon until they arrived at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) vehicle.

The almost two-hour-long negotiation resulted in a brawl that injured four BJMP officers, the victims, and the suspects. DEF