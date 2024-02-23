DCPO assures security on Edsa commemoration

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) assures the public of the strict security implementation for the commemoration of the 38th Edsa People Power Revolution this Sunday, February 25, 2024, as around 290 police personnel will be deployed in several areas where rallies are staged.

One of the areas that they will be safeguarding is the Freedom Park on Roxas Avenue.

In an online interview on Friday morning, February 23, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said that several officials from the City Mobile Force Company will lead the security cluster in maintaining peace and order in the city.

“Just in case naay mga mag-rally, para ma-maintain ang peace and order, dili ta gusto nga naay kagubot nga mahitabo specially dinhi sa sentro sa syudad” Tuazon emphasized.

(Just in case there will be people who will conduct a rally, we have to maintain peace and order, we don't want chaos to happen, especially here in the city).

To recall, several progressive groups in the city and Southern Mindanao collectively staged a rally during the 37th anniversary at Freedom Park on Roxas Avenue in 2023.

Among their issues against the government are their opposition to historical revisionism, mandatory ROTC, and Charter change.

The groups also recalled the events on February 24, 2022, when the "New Bataan 5," comprising Lumad teachers Chad Booc and Jurain Ngujo, medical staff Elegyn Balonga, and drivers Tirso Añar and Robert Aragon, were killed by Armed Forces of the Philippines troops. DEF