DCPO backs facial recognition ordinance

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has expressed full support for a proposed ordinance introducing facial recognition technology in key areas of the city, emphasizing that its rollout must follow strict ethical standards and uphold inclusivity.

Acting city police director Col. Mannan C. Muarip joined city officials and security agencies in a coordination meeting on Tuesday, October 6, at the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) in Juna Subdivision to finalize the guidelines and operational framework for the measure.

The proposed ordinance seeks to modernize Davao City’s surveillance system by integrating facial recognition tools to boost crime prevention, strengthen emergency response, and enhance public safety operations.

Modernizing public safety

PSSO Chief Angel Sumagaysay underscored the importance of utilizing technology to maintain public order and address evolving security challenges.

“This ordinance is a step forward in modernizing our public safety tools,” Sumagaysay said. “Through responsible implementation and inter-agency collaboration, we can ensure that technology serves the people and protects the city.”

Muarip echoed this, stressing that adopting advanced surveillance systems must go hand in hand with protecting civil liberties and respecting cultural and religious diversity.

“The adoption of facial recognition technology must be carried out with utmost sensitivity, ensuring respect for religious diversity and equality,” he said. “Our goal is to safeguard all communities in Davao City without bias or discrimination. Through inclusive and ethical implementation, we reaffirm our commitment to peace, security, and the protection of every citizen.”

The meeting was also attended by PSSO operations officer Jose Daniel Quimpo and Major Jeffrey Alba of Task Force Davao, underscoring the unified effort among city agencies to improve Davao’s public safety infrastructure.

Expanding emergency response systems

City Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, who is sponsoring the ordinance, said the initiative will not only strengthen border security but also upgrade the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Davao City 911 Command Center.

“This initiative will introduce a system featuring a digital, GPS-enabled, and geospatially integrated platform that will revolutionize emergency response,” Militar said.

Under the proposal, the system will integrate GPS-based caller tracking, community geotagging, and smart dispatch coordination, allowing responders to quickly locate and assist individuals in distress, especially in far-flung barangays.

City officials assured that while the technology offers major benefits for law enforcement and disaster response, its implementation will prioritize transparency, accountability, and the protection of residents’ rights. DEF