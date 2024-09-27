DCPO backs new PRO-Davao chief

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has pledged its full support to the new acting regional director of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Zamora Rosete. Rosete succeeded Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, who led the region for three months, beginning on June 16, 2024.

"We are committed to upholding the mandates and directives from our higher offices, ensuring that our operations remain aligned with the overall objectives of regional law enforcement,” the DCPO said in its statement, on Wednesday, September 25.

Rosete previously served as the District Director of the Southern District Police (SPD), overseeing six cities—Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Parañaque—and the municipality of Pateros in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A turnover ceremony is scheduled for later this month, although PRO-Davao spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey has not yet confirmed the exact date.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City, announced the leadership change on Tuesday evening, September 24, under General Order 2024-4486, signed by PNP Directorial Staff head Police Lieutenant General Jon Arnaldo and approved by PNP Director General Rommel Marbil.

Torre is set to receive a second star with his new role as acting chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), replacing Major General Leo Francisco, who has been reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.

Torre's promotion follows his leadership in a two-week police raid on the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Buhangin, Davao City, which resulted in the alleged arrests of KOJC leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four co-accused on charges of human trafficking and child sexual abuse.

As of press time, PRO-Davao has yet to release detailed background information on its newly appointed chief. DEF