DCPO bares Kadayawan safety advisory

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has issued a comprehensive public safety advisory for the month-long Kadayawan Festival 2026, outlining security and health protocols that residents, visitors, and tourists are encouraged to observe during the celebration from August 7 to 31.

The advisory aims to strengthen security measures, facilitate faster inspections at festival venues, and ensure the safety of thousands of participants expected to attend the city's biggest annual celebration.

To help speed up security screening and reduce congestion at entry points, the police urged festivalgoers to avoid bringing bulky backpacks and oversized bags. Attendees are also advised to remove jackets, caps, and sunglasses while passing through inspection areas to allow security personnel to conduct thorough yet efficient checks.

The DCPO, under the leadership of DCPO Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria, reiterated that firearms, bladed weapons, other sharp objects, and laser pointers are strictly prohibited in all festival venues. Likewise, smoking and the consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated public festival areas will not be allowed.

Police also discouraged parents from bringing infants and very young children into heavily crowded activity sites, citing safety concerns due to the large number of spectators expected during major events.

Authorities reminded the public that making bomb jokes or any threat-related remarks remains a criminal offense and will be dealt with in accordance with the law. The use of drones is likewise prohibited unless operators have secured prior authorization from the appropriate authorities.

Apart from security measures, the DCPO also encouraged festival attendees to take precautions against heat and fatigue during outdoor activities.

The police advised the public to stay hydrated by carrying water in transparent tumblers, wear hats, use handheld fans and sunscreen, seek shaded areas whenever possible, and bring extra clothing and light snacks such as crackers or candies. Pedestrians were likewise reminded to use designated crossing areas at all times for their safety.

Police Colonel Madria emphasized that the success of the festival depends on the cooperation of everyone attending the celebration.

"Safety is a shared responsibility. By observing these guidelines in every activity and respecting one another, we can all enjoy a peaceful and memorable Kadayawan," said Madria.

The advisory is part of the city's intensified security preparations for Kadayawan Festival 2026. Earlier, authorities announced the deployment of around 19,000 integrated security and safety personnel, including 4,279 DCPO personnel, to secure festival venues, maintain public order, manage traffic, and respond to emergencies throughout the month-long celebration. DEF