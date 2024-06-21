DCPO: Bizman killing another ‘isolated case’

THE recent shooting incident outside the Chinese Cemetery along Circumferential Road in Barangay 19-B, Davao City on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024, was another “isolated case” according to a police report.

SunStar Davao reached out to Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon on Friday, June 21 to confirm the status of the investigation.

In a message forwarded by the official, Tuazon said that the victim, identified as Leopoldo Mascardo Gonzaga, 67, businessman, and resident of Ladislawa has an established lending business which could be a motive behind the killing.

The victim, who was shot multiple times by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle, had also filed a three-page case, based on the initial information provided by the San Pedro Police.

“Yes, isolated [ang] case. Lending iyang business then naa siyay gi-filan og case 3 pages as initial info gathered by San Pedro Police (Yes, the case is isolated. His business is lending and he has filed a three-page case as initial [information] gathered by San Pedro Police),” Tuazon revealed.

The police official also reiterated this information to the Davao media previously.

Based on the spot report, the victim was gunned down at around 2:20 p.m. inside a taxi cab. He was picked up at around 11 a.m. by a Speed 13 taxi driver at the Hall of Justice in Ecoland heading towards Ladislawa Subdivision along Bacaca Road.

Currently, San Pedro Police continues to conduct a thorough investigation into the crime.

"Subayon nato ni nga hitabo aron masuta nato ang motibo sa kremin (We will follow this incident so we can find out the motive of the crime)," San Pedro Police Chief, Michael Uyanguren said. DEF