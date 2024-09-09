DCPO boosts patrols after Bajada robberies

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has increased police visibility and roving patrols to prevent robbery and other crimes following recent incidents.

DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon reported that on September 8, 2024, four businesses in Bajada, Davao City, were robbed. The affected establishments—New Botica Conception, Chan Building, Athalias Cakes, Josmef Pharmacy Incorporated and Josmef Medical Corp., and Red Ribbon Bakeshop—reported the incidents to the Bajada Police Station on September 9, 2024.

The DCPO has not yet disclosed the details of the stolen items as the investigation continues.

“Isolated cases lamang kini ug ginasubay na nato ang CCTV footage para atong makita ang possible nga mga suspects ug ma-identity nato sila pinaagi sa atong mga rouge gallery,” Tuazon said in an interview with SuperBalita Davao.

The DCPO will maintain a heightened police presence, especially as December approaches, to address any increase in criminal activity. Efforts are underway to track leads and apprehend those responsible. JPC