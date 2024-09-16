DCPO boosts patrols after city burglaries

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is taking proactive steps to prevent a repeat of recent burglary incidents, including the September 8, 2024, theft involving four businesses along Jose P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada.

DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon announced that following the arrest of the suspects on September 14, 2024, at Purok 12-A, Saint John, Barangay 76-A Bucana, the police have ramped up roving patrols and increased visibility in areas prone to burglaries.

“Dili ta mosugot nga masundan pa kita, maong kita sa DCPO gipaningkamotan pa nato nga mapakusgan pa atong roving patrol ug ang atong police visibility (We will not allow a recurrence of these incidents. We’re enhancing our patrols and increasing police presence),” said Capt. Tuazon in an interview with SuperBalita Davao.

Despite the DCPO’s swift three-minute response time, they are now focusing on bolstering patrols and ensuring consistent visibility to deter crime. Capt. Tuazon emphasized the importance of collaborating with barangay officials and watchmen to improve security.

“Partner gyud nato ang barangay, naa sila’y mga barangay tanod nga maoy gatugaw sa kagabhion, ug paspas sab kita mo-response ugaling dunay mga hitabo sa ilang mga dapit (We work closely with barangay tanods who monitor areas at night, and we ensure a quick response to any incidents),” Tuazon explained.

The DCPO also stated that this was an isolated incident.

Burglars arrested

Meanwhile, the DCPO announced the arrest of the suspects in the burglary.

On September 14, 2024, the DCPO apprehended three suspects: a 19-year-old known as "Dot-Dot," a resident of Purok 12-A, Saint John, Barangay 76-A, and two minors, ages 16 and 17.

The minors were handed over to the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern (QRTCC) at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

According to the Bajada Police Station 18 report, a woman reported her missing cellphone and suspected "Dot-Dot" and "Ken-Ken" were involved. She later received a tip about the phone’s location, leading the police to the suspect's hideout in Purok 12-A, Saint John, Barangay 76-A Bucana, Davao City.

At the scene, police apprehended the three suspects and recovered the victim’s phone, valued at P22,000.

The suspects initially resisted arrest, drawing firearms. Police fired warning shots, leading the suspects to surrender. A .38 revolver was seized from the 19-year-old, who had shot at the officers but was not injured.

Further investigation revealed the suspects' involvement in multiple burglaries, including establishments in Sasa, Buhangin, Sta. Ana, and Bajada.

The 19-year-old faces charges, while the minors are under QRTCC care. JPC