DCPO boosts public order efforts amid disturbances

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has assured that individuals involved in two separate riot incidents over the weekend will face legal charges for causing alarm and scandal.

In an official statement posted on Sunday, May 19, 2024, DCPO stated, "These actions demonstrate that those who commit unlawful acts, regardless of their severity, will not evade the law and will face charges for alarming and scandalous behavior to deter others from causing public disturbances."

Both incidents went viral on social media, particularly on Facebook, garnering thousands of reactions and shares from Davao citizens.

The first incident occurred during a fiesta celebration at Purok 5, Brgy. Riverside, Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan, on Wednesday evening, May 15, while the second incident took place at Paz Eatery Bulaloan, Bankerohan, on Saturday morning, May 18.

As of press time, the Calinan and San Pedro police stations continue to locate all suspects, while an intensified investigation is still ongoing.

Initial reports from the Calinan Police authorities disclosed that the incident in their area of responsibility might have been alcohol-related, with four individuals set to face charges.

However, no injuries or property damage were reported.

Meanwhile, authorities at San Pedro Police Station revealed that, based on bystanders in the area and some video clips posted by netizens, the heated incident stemmed from an argument over an "empty table." Seven identified suspects are expected to be charged with the crime.

Following these events, DCPO City Director Police Colonel Richard P. Bad-ang directed all station commanders to strengthen patrolling and increase police visibility within their respective areas.

It is also noteworthy that on April 13, a similar incident, depicting a heated argument resulting in a physical confrontation, took place along C. Bangoy Street, Poblacion District. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the individuals involved in the incident had a misunderstanding concerning personal issues.

Under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, any person who, while wandering about at night or engaged in any other nocturnal amusements, disturbs the public peace; or any person who, while intoxicated or otherwise, causes any disturbance or scandal in public places, provided that the circumstances of the case are punishable by arresto menor or a fine not exceeding P200 pesos, shall be imposed. DEF