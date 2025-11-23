DCPO boosts ties with other govt agencies to protect OFWs

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is enhancing its coordination with regional law enforcement and partner agencies to better protect Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from online scams, illegal recruitment, and other forms of exploitation.

As part of this initiative, acting DCPO director Col. Mannan Muarip participated in the 299th Regional Command Conference and Regular Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee-Davao (RLECC-Davao) monthly meeting, hosted by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW-Davao) at the Panorama Summit Hotel.

Multi-agency collaboration

The meeting brought together representatives from the Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard, National Police Commission, Bureau of Fire Protection, and regional offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Department of Justice.

Spearheaded by DMW Regional Office under the leadership of Maria Carolina B. Agdama, the gathering underscored the importance of unified strategies to sustain peace and order while safeguarding vulnerable communities, particularly OFWs.

DCPO seeks expanded anti-scam awareness

During the discussions, Col. Muarip asked DMW-Davao to provide comprehensive information on its campaigns against human trafficking, illegal recruitment, and financial scams specifically targeting OFWs.

The DCPO intends to feature these materials prominently on its official website to ensure that OFWs and their families are equipped with accurate, updated, and accessible information that can help them avoid fraudulent schemes.

Muarip said strengthening public awareness remains a crucial component in preventing exploitation, especially in the digital space where scammers frequently target overseas workers. DEF