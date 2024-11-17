DCPO boosts visibility after robbery, snatching incidents

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has intensified monitoring and police visibility across the city after a robbery at a money remittance center and a snatching incident.

According to DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, they are enforcing stricter intelligence monitoring and police presence in areas that are often deserted and could be exploited by criminals.

“Mas gipakusgan nato atong monitoring ug atong police visibility aron nga dili masubli ang susamang krimen (We have strengthened our monitoring and police visibility to prevent similar crimes from happening again),” Capt. Tuazon told SuperBalita Davao in an interview.

This, after a money remittance center was robbed at around 11 a.m. on November 14, 2024, in Bugac, Barangay Maa, Davao City.

A cashier, known as Nena, sought police assistance after a man wearing a balaclava or a full mask entered the remittance center, pointed a gun at her, and demanded cash. In her shock, she handed over P47,700 to the robber, who was described as of medium build and around 5'7" tall, and escaped on a white XRM motorcycle.

In a separate incident reported at Calinan Police Station, a 32-year-old man and a 61-year-old female candle vendor were injured after a scuffle when the man allegedly attempted to snatch the necklace of the senior citizen outside a church in Calinan, Davao City, on the morning of November 14.

According to the police report, at around 9:40 a.m., the 61-year-old, identified as Susie, was selling candles outside a church at Purok 26, Datu Abing St., Calinan, Davao City. The suspect, known as Jim, a supervisor at a work agency from Los Amigos, Tugbok District, allegedly bought a candle and, after paying, suddenly grabbed the complainant’s necklace. However, the vendor quickly grabbed his hand.

A broken Thailand Gold Necklace worth P80,000 was recovered from Jim, along with a Honda 125 XRM registered under his name.

In light of these incidents, Tuazon added that these are isolated cases, and they are being given priority through further investigation. JPC, JRN