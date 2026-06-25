DCPO calls for tighter school security measures

SCHOOLS in Davao City and across Davao Region are being encouraged to strengthen campus security through regular inspections, tighter access control, active threat drills, and closer coordination with law enforcement authorities as officials continue efforts to ensure the safety and security of students and school personnel.

Police authorities said security measures being implemented include increased patrol operations near schools, school visitations, bag inspections, perimeter security checks, and information campaigns through social media platforms.

Police personnel also assist students during peak school hours by helping manage traffic and ensuring their safety while entering and leaving school premises.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Maj. Ma. Theresita Gaspan said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on June 24, 2026, that authorities are working closely with schools and education officials to strengthen preparedness against potential threats and security incidents.

“We are encouraging schools to conduct drills, not only earthquake drills but also drills for active shooting threats to prevent incidents similar to what happened in Tacloban,” Gaspan said.

Gaspan also urged school administrators to strengthen security measures by ensuring gates and padlocks are secure, conducting bag inspections to prevent weapons from entering campuses, and immediately reporting bullying incidents to teachers and parents.

She said police officers have been directed to increase school visitations across Davao City, although deployments remain patrol-based because of the large number of schools being monitored.

Police assistance inside school campuses remains limited, with no Police Assistance Desks established in schools. However, officers provide support from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to assist students and manage traffic in school zones.

Authorities also continue to conduct symposiums and advocacy programs, particularly in public schools, to promote safety awareness, anti-bullying campaigns, and crime prevention initiatives among students.

Schools requesting additional police personnel are required to submit formal requests for evaluation.

Gaspan said more than 2,000 police officers currently serve the city’s 82 barangays, while around 90 percent of personnel are deployed in field operations. She added that security guards remain important force multipliers in maintaining safety within school campuses.

DCPO also stated that during meetings with the Department of Education, schools were likewise encouraged to hire additional security guards to further enhance campus security.

Meanwhile, data presented during the briefing showed a declining trend in cases involving Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL). Records showed 93 cases in 2024, 82 cases in 2025, and 22 cases from January to May 2026.

According to the status report, of the 93 CICL cases recorded in 2024, 67 children were arrested, 12 remained at large, one was detained, and 13 were released, while all 93 children were eventually turned over to their families.

In 2025, authorities recorded 82 CICL cases, with 34 children arrested, 16 remaining at large, two detained, one hospitalized, 15 released, five turned over to their families, one referred to another unit, and six referred to shelters. The report further indicated that all 82 children were eventually turned over to their families.

From January to May 2026, authorities recorded 22 CICL cases, of which 10 children were arrested, five remained at large, seven were released, and two were referred to shelters.

Authorities attributed the decline in CICL cases to sustained intervention programs implemented by the city government, the Quick Response Team of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children, the Philippine National Police, schools, and the Bahay Pag-asa program.

Officials said these interventions help prevent children from becoming involved in criminal activities while providing rehabilitation, counseling, and support services aimed at their reintegration into society. JOHN ADAM ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN