Davao

DCPO cautions against false terror information

DCPO cautions against false terror information
Photo by DCPO

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is once again cautioning Dabawenyos about potential legal consequences of spreading information related to terrorist acts and bomb threats. 

The advisory stems from a recent viral message circulating on messenger platforms, mentioning Davao City as a target following a bombing incident at a Catholic Mass in Mindanao State University in Marawi (MSU-Marawi) on December 2, resulting in four deaths.

Other densely populated areas in Central Mindanao, including Cotabato, Tacurong, Kidapawan, Koronadal, and General Santos City, were also mentioned in the message.

“We strongly condemn the posting and spreading of fake news within the city. Anyone caught and traced spreading irrelevant information concerning terrorist acts and bomb threats will be held liable under Revised Penal Code Article 154,” the statement read.

The penalty for violation includes imprisonment of Arresto Mayor, with fines ranging from P40,000 to 200,000.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, earlier this week, refuted the disinformation circulating on Facebook. 

She reassured the public that there is no chance for perpetrators to enter the jurisdiction of the Davao Region, particularly in Davao City, due to heightened security measures at checkpoints and border controls.

A Messenger exchange posted on Facebook initially claimed the suspect was seen at the Davao City Hall Grounds days after the Marawi attack. However, another round of disinformation from an unidentified source has recently been circulated, and forwarded by thousands of users. DEF

fake news
Davao City Police Office
DCPO
Information
MSU-Marawi
Davao City
bomb threats
Mindanao State University-Marawi
legal consequences
terrorist acts

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph