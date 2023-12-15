DCPO cautions against false terror information

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is once again cautioning Dabawenyos about potential legal consequences of spreading information related to terrorist acts and bomb threats.

The advisory stems from a recent viral message circulating on messenger platforms, mentioning Davao City as a target following a bombing incident at a Catholic Mass in Mindanao State University in Marawi (MSU-Marawi) on December 2, resulting in four deaths.

Other densely populated areas in Central Mindanao, including Cotabato, Tacurong, Kidapawan, Koronadal, and General Santos City, were also mentioned in the message.

“We strongly condemn the posting and spreading of fake news within the city. Anyone caught and traced spreading irrelevant information concerning terrorist acts and bomb threats will be held liable under Revised Penal Code Article 154,” the statement read.

The penalty for violation includes imprisonment of Arresto Mayor, with fines ranging from P40,000 to 200,000.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, earlier this week, refuted the disinformation circulating on Facebook.

She reassured the public that there is no chance for perpetrators to enter the jurisdiction of the Davao Region, particularly in Davao City, due to heightened security measures at checkpoints and border controls.

A Messenger exchange posted on Facebook initially claimed the suspect was seen at the Davao City Hall Grounds days after the Marawi attack. However, another round of disinformation from an unidentified source has recently been circulated, and forwarded by thousands of users. DEF