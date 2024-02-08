DCPO cautions motels, nightclubs against accommodation of minors

TO PROTECT children from sexual exploitation and other abuses, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) issued a stern warning to adult establishments from accommodating minors.

“Kini usa ka warning sa mga nanag-iya og mga hotels, motels, inns, disco bars, nightclubs, ug sama niini nga mga establisyemento, nga dili magpasulod og mga bata nga nag-edad ubos sa 18 anyos nga walay kuyog nga ginikanan, hamtong nga kadugo, o legal nga tigbantay (This is a warning to owners of hotels, motels, inns, bars, nightclubs, and other establishments of the same kind that will allow children 18 years and younger inside their premises without the company of a parent, a relative, or legal guardian),” DCPO City Director PCol Alberto Lupaz said in a statement.

Lupaz warned that by failing to do this, business owners are in violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Lupaz cited Article 7 of the Act and asserted that business establishments that cater to minors without guardians will be deemed guilty of promoting or facilitating “child prostitution and other sexual abuse, child trafficking, obscene publications and indecent shows, and other acts of abuse.”

According to the same law, Lupaz said, establishments will be promptly shut down and their operating licenses canceled. These establishments will have a conspicuous sign with the words “off limits” displayed on its façade. The unauthorized removal of the sign is punishable by up to six years of imprisonment.

The city police chief urged citizens to help keep children safe by reporting any suspicious activity involving minors around these types of establishments.

“Kung aduna mo’y makita o nahibaloan nga malapasaon sa maong balaod, i-report dayon sa atong kapulisan o itawag sa 911 (If you see or have any information of violations to the said law, report it immediately to the police or call 911),” he said. CIO