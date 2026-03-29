DCPO chief Muarip bids farewell

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will undergo a change of command effective Monday, March 30, 2026, ushering in new leadership for the city’s police force.

Police Colonel Peter Madria is set to assume the post of city director, replacing acting director Police Colonel Mannan Muarip, who has served the role for the past eight months.

Madria currently serves as chief of the Regional Operations Division of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

Muarip thanks Dabawenyos

In his farewell message on March 28, Muarip expressed deep appreciation to Dabawenyos and stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

He said the accomplishments achieved during his leadership were not the work of a single office, but the result of collective effort, from barangay officials and local government units to partner agencies, private organizations, and community groups.

Muarip highlighted that the DCPO’s initiatives were anchored on the D.A.V.A.O. framework — Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order — which, he said, was effectively realized through shared responsibility and active public participation.

He stressed that sustainable peace and order cannot be imposed by law enforcement alone, but must be built through cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared vision for a safer and more progressive city.

During his tenure, the DCPO strengthened peace and order efforts, enhanced police-community relations, and improved public safety responsiveness. These gains, he noted, were made possible by the continued trust and support of the public, which inspired the organization to uphold professionalism, discipline, and accountability.

Muarip also commended the men and women of the DCPO for their dedication and service, recognizing their commitment to protecting the city, often beyond the call of duty.

As he concluded his term, Muarip left a message of gratitude and hope:

“To the people of Davao City, thank you for your trust and for becoming our partners in building a safer community. The success of the D.A.V.A.O. framework is your success. Together, we have proven that when discipline is practiced, action is taken, virtue is upheld, accountability is embraced, and order is maintained — peace becomes sustainable.”

He reaffirmed that unity, empathy, and professionalism will continue to guide the DCPO in its mission.

Background

Muarip assumed leadership of the DCPO in July 2025, succeeding Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, who was reassigned to duties at Camp Crame.

His appointment followed a brief interim leadership under the then-deputy regional director for administration, Mariano Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, a planned change-of-command ceremony between Muarip and Madria was halted halfway through the orders from higher headquarters, delaying the formal transition.

With Madria now set to officially take over, the DCPO enters a new phase as it continues its law enforcement and community engagement efforts in Davao City. DEF