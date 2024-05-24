DCPO chief suspended amid probe into drug op deaths

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) disclosed on Thursday afternoon, May 23, the administrative suspension of Police Colonel Richard Bad-ang, who had served for only two months as the city director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

The suspension is based on an ongoing motu proprio investigation conducted by the Regional Internal Affairs Service-Davao Region.

The investigation relates to the deaths of seven individuals during "anti-illegal drugs" operations conducted from March 23 to 26, 2024.

“The said momentary removal of personnel from their duties was to ensure an independent and credible investigation. This action aims to prevent these personnel from unduly influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. This would also ensure that justice is served and that principles of accountability and transparency within the Philippine National Police (PNP) are upheld,” the statement said, citing the recommendation approved by regional director Police Brigadier General Aligre L. Martinez.

Police Colonel Rolindo Suguilon, a former deputy regional director for operations, will replace Bad-ang, effective Thursday, May 23, 2024.

However, PRO spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey told SunStar Davao in a phone interview that Suguilon will not immediately assume the office as some processes still need to be finalized.

It can be recalled that Bad-ang replaced Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the DCPO during a turnover ceremony on March 22 at the DCPO Headquarters, Camp Leonor Domingo, San Pedro Street. This coincided with Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte's declaration of war on drugs in the city, where he vowed to take severe action against those involved in illegal drugs.

“Ugma, ugma dayon panghawa na mo diri, panghipos na mo sa inyong mga gamit, panghawa na mo. Kay kung di mo mohawa, kay og di mo moundang, pampatyon ta mo (Tomorrow, as soon as tomorrow, get out of here, pack your things and leave! If you do not leave, if you do not stop, I will kill you),” Duterte said.

Currently, Bad-ang is the chief of Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao, which is the counterpart of the AFP's Eastern Mindanao Command.

He graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in 1998. Previously, he served as the DCPO's Police Complaint Review Board (PCRB) Intelligence Unit Chief and oversaw the Philippine National Police (PNP) finance service for Central Visayas.

Suguilon is expected to lead the 2,425-strong force of the DCPO, including the 19 police stations across the city. DEF

Related stories: