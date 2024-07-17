DCPO chief vows no more major shakeup anytime soon

NEWLY-APPOINTED Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Col. Hansel Marantan confirmed in his first attendance at Monday’s flag-raising ceremony that there would be no immediate reshuffling of station commanders after the major shakeup of personnel in the police office since March 2024.

On Monday morning, July 15, 2024, the official emphasized that one of his top priorities would include crime prevention and solutions, stressing his commitment to support the entire Davao community.

“I will do what is best for Davao as I am mandated to do, so I cannot question any comment,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude as the new DCPO’s highest official, saying “I’m about to give you a two-page paper speech and I summarized it. On the first page thank you very much for welcoming me and the next page is Thank you, thank you, very very much for welcoming me.”

Marantan then officiated a command conference with the deputy city director for administration (DCDA), deputy city director for operation (DCDO), staff officers, chiefs of offices, chiefs of DCPO supporting units, and station commanders from Station 1 to 13 and Stations 15 to 20.

Meanwhile, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon revealed that Marantan enumerated to them crime prevention initiatives, which are as follows.

Patrol Rehiyon Onse (PRO 11): Uniformed and plainclothes patrols in high-crime areas.

Oplan Rats Tugis: Mobile, motorcycle, bicycle, and foot patrols to deter robbery and theft.

Oplan Kilos: Educational outreach to reduce rape cases and encourage timely reporting.

Oplan DDS (Davao Defense System): Increased checkpoints in areas with a series of incidents.

Night Watch Patrol: Downtown patrols to prevent robbery and violence.

Curfew Enforcement: Rescuing minors to protect them from crime.

On July 10, Marantan was designated as the DCPO chief replacing Col. Sherwin M. Butil who was relieved three hours after assuming his post.

This made Marantan, who comes from the National Capital Region (NCR), the 20th DCPO city director under the directive of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Rommel Marbil.

His appointment was questioned because of his involvement in at least four sensational gun battles purportedly with criminal gangs, resulting in almost 40 people being killed. DEF