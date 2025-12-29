DCPO clarifies: Minor’s injury misreported as firecracker-related

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has denied reports of a firecracker-related injury involving a minor in Toril, Davao City, saying police investigation found the incident was not caused by firecrackers, contrary to reports by a government media outlet.

In a press statement dated December 27, 2025, the DCPO said it issued the clarification following a social media post shared by PTV Davao regarding an alleged firecracker-related injury involving a child in Toril.

According to the police, a thorough investigation was conducted by Police Station 8–Toril, led by Station Commander Police Major Sheryl Y. Bautista. Authorities identified, located, and personally interviewed the child and the family involved.

DCPO said investigation results showed that the minor was not involved in the use of “lantaka” or any firecracker and that the injury occurred when the child played with a plastic bottle, poured alcohol into it, and ignited it, resulting in burns to the hand.

The findings were verified on the ground and confirmed by the child’s parents.

“We call on everyone, especially those posting on social media, to exercise responsibility and ensure proper validation of information before publication,” said DCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip. “Unverified and inaccurate reports can unnecessarily create fear, doubt, and panic among the public. Truth and accuracy must always prevail.”

The DCPO reiterated its commitment to transparent and evidence-based policing, assuring the public that all reported incidents are carefully investigated before conclusions are made.

At the same time, Muarip issued a stern warning to individuals who may violate Davao City Ordinance No. 060-02, or the Firecracker Ban, stressing that violators will be charged and the ordinance will be strictly enforced to protect public safety, particularly children.

Meanwhile, PTV Davao said its earlier report was based on information provided by Dr. Antonio Solar Jr. of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), who relayed that the hospital had catered to an incident involving a minor during the period, which was noted as the first firecracker-related incident recorded by SPMC this year.

“The details of the incident were relayed to us by Dr. Antonio Solar Jr. of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). Dr. Solar mentioned the type of firecracker involved; however, we did not mention this in our report. He also stated that the incident marked the first recorded firecracker-related injury catered to by SPMC for the period. We asked the DCPO on this matter yesterday but they said they did not receive information yet,” PTV Davao stated.

Historically, health authorities have reported minimal firecracker-related injuries in the region.

In 2024, the Department of Health-Davao recorded six firecracker-related injuries across the Davao Region, with cases reported in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental. No such injuries were logged in Davao City, Davao del Sur, or Davao Occidental during the same period.

Meanwhile, Davao City has long enforced a strict ban on firecrackers under Ordinance No. 060-02, enacted in 2002 during the then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte administration, a policy that city officials credit for consistently keeping firecracker-related injuries in the city at zero. DEF