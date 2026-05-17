DCPO clears Top 10 wanted list

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) achieved a 100-percent accomplishment rate in its campaign against wanted persons for April and May 2026 after accounting for all individuals listed under the city’s Top 10 Most Wanted Persons during the two months.

The DCPO said intensified manhunt operations, strengthened intelligence monitoring, and closer coordination among law enforcement units led to the arrest and neutralization of all identified fugitives.

Authorities said the wanted persons faced charges involving serious crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, car theft, arson, lascivious conduct, and violations of special laws.

The city police office said the accomplishment reflects the continued efforts of police units to strengthen peace and order operations in Davao City and ensure that suspects facing criminal charges are brought before the courts.

DCPO director Police Colonel Peter Madria said the campaign highlights the police force’s commitment to enforcing the law and protecting communities from criminal activities.

“The successful accounting of all Top 10 Most Wanted Persons for April and May 2026 reflects the relentless commitment of the Davao City Police Office in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no criminal can evade justice,” Madria said.

He added that the accomplishment sends a strong message that the DCPO remains aggressive and uncompromising in its anti-criminality campaign.

“Our intensified operations aim not only to arrest fugitives but also to provide every Dabawenyo with a safer, more secure, and peaceful community where law-abiding citizens can live without fear,” Madria added.

The DCPO said its campaign against wanted persons remains a key strategy in preventing repeat offenses and protecting residents from further criminal activities.

Police officials also credited community cooperation and coordination with other law enforcement agencies for the successful implementation of the operations.

The DCPO assured the public that operations against wanted persons and other criminal activities will continue as part of efforts to maintain peace and security in Davao City. DEF