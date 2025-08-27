DCPO ‘committed to carrying out PNP directives, serving Dabawenyos’

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has pledged full support to newly designated Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s sudden relief of Police Gen. Nicolas Torre III, who led the historic arrest of one of U.S. most wanted, televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, in Davao City.

DCPO spokesperson Police Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon assured that the city’s police force is committed to carrying out the directives of the new PNP leadership.

In a Davao media interview on August 27, Tuazon said that their loyalty lies with the institution and the Dabawenyos they serve.

Malacañang confirmed Torre’s relief through a directive signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 25, ordering him to vacate his post “effective immediately.”

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla clarified that Torre was not facing any legal or administrative case and that the decision was “difficult but necessary” to steer the PNP “in another direction.”

“The president still values his leadership and experience and is considering him for another critical position,” Remulla told reporters, emphasizing that Torre remained “in good standing.”

Torre, who served just over two months as PNP chief, also made headlines for his charity boxing match with Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, which President Marcos even referenced humorously during his State of the Nation Address (Sona). However, Torre’s brief tenure was defined more by his involvement in high-stakes police operations than by publicity stunts.

Before becoming PNP chief, Torre was a central figure in one of the country’s most extensive law enforcement operations: the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy last September 2024.

In June 2024, Torre assumed leadership of the Police Regional Office-Davao (Davao Region), where he oversaw “Operation Plan Teknon Alpha,” a massive 16-day siege of Quiboloy’s sprawling KOJC compound. The operation, which deployed about 4,500 police personnel and cost around P35 million, was described as “unprecedented in scale.”

Police units encountered staunch resistance from Quiboloy’s followers, who obstructed their movements and refused access to building layouts. Torre’s team had to create their own compound blueprints and adapt tactical strategies, including the use of tear gas, to corner the fugitive preacher. Sixty officers were reported injured during clashes.

On September 8, 2024, Quiboloy and four associates surrendered to authorities, effectively ending the tense standoff. While some rights advocates criticized the operation’s intensity, Torre earned recognition from Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and was promoted to Acting Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) shortly after.

With Torre’s departure, Lt. Gen. Nartatez, previously the PNP’s second-in-command and head of the Area Police Command for Western Mindanao, has been named Officer-in-Charge of the national police force. His appointment followed the National Police Commission’s reversal of several key personnel changes made during Torre’s tenure.

Despite the leadership shake-up, DCPO officials assured the public that police services and security operations in Davao City remain uninterrupted.

Tuazon emphasized that the DCPO “will continue its mission of maintaining peace and order” and fully support Nartatez’s leadership as he sets the direction for the country’s more than a hundred thousand-strong police force.