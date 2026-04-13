DCPO conducts hot pursuit op vs jewelry store robbers

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has launched a hot pursuit and dragnet operation against suspects in a brazen jewelry store robbery at a mall in Barangay Buhangin at noon on April 11, 2026.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12:02 p.m. at Precious Asher Trading Corp., located inside a mall along the corner of Tigatto and Cabantian roads.

Initial investigation showed that four unidentified men entered the store, with one suspect reportedly armed with a short firearm. The group declared a hold-up and swiftly took assorted pieces of gold jewelry before fleeing the scene in less than a minute.

Authorities said the suspects escaped the mall premises using two motorcycles. The total value of the stolen items has yet to be determined as of this writing.

The DCPO immediately conducted initial interviews with witnesses and began reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to track the suspects' movements before and after the incident.

“We assure the public that the Davao City Police Office is relentlessly pursuing this case. We will exhaust all efforts and resources to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Criminal elements have no place in our city,” DCPO director, PCol. Peter B. Madria said, as quoted in the office’s statement.

Coordination with police stations across the city has also been established to tighten monitoring points as part of the dragnet operation, while Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) were deployed to process the area for evidence.

Three store personnel were identified as victims: a 41-year-old appraiser and two account executives aged 34 and 37, all residents of Buhangin.

In a statement, the DCPO called on the public to assist authorities in identifying the perpetrators.

“The DCPO earnestly calls on the public to take an active role in this investigation. Anyone with information — no matter how small — may prove crucial in identifying and locating the suspects. Concerned citizens are strongly encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the authorities. All information will be handled with strict confidentiality,” the statement said.

"Rest assured that all information provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality to protect the identity of the informant. Your cooperation is vital in bringing the perpetrators to justice," it added. DEF