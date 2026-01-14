DCPO conducts police ops, yields P2.71-M illegal drugs

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) seized illegal drugs valued at more than P2.71 million following a series of intensified anti-criminality operations conducted from January 4 to 10, 2026, police officials reported.

The weeklong campaign was carried out under the “four focused directives” of Acting City Director Col. Mannan C. Muarip, targeting illegal drugs, gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms in various parts of the city.

During the period, the DCPO conducted 28 anti-illegal drug operations, which led to the arrest of 32 suspects.

Authorities recovered several types of prohibited substances, including 85.93 grams of shabu valued at P584,324, 1,514 grams of marijuana kush worth P1,816,800, 2,445.36 grams of marijuana leaves valued at P293,443, and 340 grams of marijuana oil estimated at P17,000.

In a separate effort to track fugitives, police launched 31 manhunt operations, resulting in the capture of 31 individuals, nine of whom were listed as the city’s most wanted persons.

The campaign also covered illegal gambling activities. Police carried out 11 anti-gambling operations, arresting 11 suspects and confiscating P3,230 in bet money. Authorities said criminal charges have already been filed against all those apprehended.

Meanwhile, the DCPO intensified its drive against loose firearms through eight operations, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the recovery or voluntary surrender of seven firearms. One additional firearm was turned over for safekeeping under the police initiative “Oplan Katok.”

In total, 78 individuals were arrested in connection with the various operations.

Col. Muarip credited the results to the commitment of police personnel and the cooperation of barangay officials and the local government.

He added that the DCPO will continue to sustain its intensified operations to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order in Davao City. DEF