DCPO conducts reshuffling; 6 police station chiefs affected

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is conducting a "lahugay" or reshuffling of police station commanders as part of their regular activities.

Six police chiefs of different police stations under the DCPO are affected by the reshuffling. They are the chiefs of Sasa Police Station, Bunawan Police Station, Tugbok Police Station, Los Amigos Police Station, Baliok Police Station, and Calinan Police Station.

Police Major Robel Saadvedra was relieved as the Bunawan Police chief and Police Major Ricky Obenza as the Calinan Police chief. Obenza was ordered to report to the City Director's Office.

Police Major Jake Goles was also relieved as the Sasa Police chief and has been reassigned as the new chief of the Bunawan Police Station.

Police Major Carol Jabagat was also relieved as the Tugbok Police chief and reassigned as the new station commander of Sasa Police Station.

Police Major Jimmy Evangelista is the new station commander of the Tugbok Police Station after being relieved at the Baliok Police Station.

Police Major Alberto Abella was also relieved as the Los Amigos Police chief and was assigned as the new station commander of the Calinan Police Station.

Police Major Marc Hedssel Culaste is the new station commander of the Los Amigos Police Station after being relieved at the San Pedro Police Station.

According to DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, the reshuffling was normal, and that the relieved station commanders did not commit any crimes.

The ceremony was held on October 14, 2023, led by DCPO Director Police Colonel Alberto Lupaz inside the DCPO Sandigan Hall, Camp Captain Domingo E Leonor, San Pedro Street in Davao City.

The reshuffling of command comes as the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) nears. JPC