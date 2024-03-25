DCPO debunks alleged kidnapping

THE alleged kidnapping incident at R. Castillo, Agdao, Davao City on the evening of March 19, 2024, has been confirmed as untrue.

CCTV footage circulating on Facebook, which garnered hundreds of shares, was clarified by Police Major Antonio Luy, station commander of Davao City Police Office-Bajada Police Station (DCPO-PS18), in a local radio interview. He explained that it was a legitimate buy-bust operation.

Deputy Commander POPT Ramil Anthony D. Maxey of Bajada Police Station reassured the public on March 20 via Facebook that there were no abduction or kidnapping-related incidents in their jurisdiction.

“Guys ayaw mog kalisang kay ang inyong Davao City Police Office way puas [sa] pagpatigayon og law enforcement operation para sa hapsay og kalinaw sa atong dakbayan (Guys, do not panic because your Davao City Police Office is diligently conducting law enforcement operations to maintain order and peace in our city),” Maxey said.

As of press time, the original uploader of the video has not been identified, and investigations are ongoing. The suspect may face charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175). DEF