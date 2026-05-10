DCPO defends anti-illegal drug ops

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) early this week defended the legality of its anti-illegal drug operations following public discussions on social media surrounding a recent buy-bust operation in Marilog District, stressing that the case has already undergone formal legal procedures and was backed by laboratory-confirmed evidence.

In a statement, Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria said the police organization recognizes the public’s right to express concerns online but maintained that all operations conducted by the city police are implemented within the framework of the law.

“The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) takes seriously all concerns and opinions expressed by members of the public on social media regarding our anti-illegal drug operations. We respect the people’s right to voice their sentiments; however, we also assure the public that all police operations conducted by the DCPO are carried out within the bounds of the law and in accordance with established operational procedures,” Madria said.

The statement was issued in connection with a buy-bust operation conducted by Police Station 12 in Marilog, where authorities arrested a suspect now facing charges for alleged violation of Section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, a law prohibiting the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the Philippines.

According to the DCPO, the criminal complaint was formally filed before the Office of the City Prosecutor on May 7, 2026. Police said the seized substances from the operation tested positive for Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, based on Chemistry Report No. D-304-26-RFU11. Authorities further stated that the arrested individual also tested positive for illegal drug use under Chemistry Report No. DT-312-26-RFU11.

Madria emphasized that the filing of the case under NPS Docket No. XI-02-INQ-26-E-1324 before the Office of the Assistant City Prosecutor demonstrates that the operation underwent proper legal documentation and evidentiary procedures.

“The DCPO remains firm and unwavering in its campaign against illegal drugs within Davao City. We reiterate that anyone caught violating the law, regardless of social status, occupation, or background, will be held accountable,” he said.

The police official also underscored the agency’s continuing efforts to monitor individuals previously identified in illegal drug activities, particularly former drug surrenderers allegedly returning to substance use. He said the city police continues to work closely with barangay officials to strengthen intelligence gathering, monitoring, and community-based interventions aimed at preventing drug-related activities from spreading in local communities.

Authorities noted that the intensified anti-drug campaign is part of the police force’s broader mandate to protect residents, especially young people and vulnerable sectors believed to be most affected by illegal drug activities.

The DCPO likewise called on residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and support anti-illegal drug initiatives intended to maintain peace and public safety in the city. DEF