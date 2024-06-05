DCPO denies report of officers testing positive for drugs

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) denied a national news report claiming that 37 of their officers tested positive for drugs.

Police Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the DCPO, addressed the issue in a media interview on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

She stated that the claim that 37 personnel tested positive is false. According to Tuazon, a drug test conducted on May 30, 2024, showed that all DCPO personnel tested negative for methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu).

"Ginaklaro lang natin na ang Davao City Police Office is walang involvement sa illegal drugs at wala ring mga tao dito sa DCPO na gumagamit ng illegal na droga (We want to clarify that the Davao City Police Office has no involvement in illegal drugs, and no personnel here use illegal drugs)," she said.

Tuazon emphasized that the DCPO is committed to its anti-drug campaign and that the chief PNP, regional director, and the DCPO officer-in-charge strictly monitor drug use.

She noted that the false report is unfair to their office, which regularly conducts surprise drug tests on its drug enforcement unit and City Special Operations Group operatives.

She underscored the importance of validating information before it is made public to avoid damaging the DCPO's reputation.

Tuazon called for a retraction from the station that reported the incorrect information.

“Hihingi lang kami ng statement from the station na mali yung information na binigay nila and then i-corect siguro nila kung anong naibigay nilang wrong information sa publiko para maklaro sa lahat na ang Davao City Police Office is malinis ni wala isang personnel na involved sa illegal drugs at gumagamit ng illegal drugs (We want a statement from the station correcting the wrong information they delivered to the public, so it is clear that the Davao City Police Office personnel are not involved in illegal drugs or using illegal drugs),” she said.

This follows a report by DWPM Radyo 630 and its TV counterpart Teleradyo Serbisyo, posted on June 4, 2024, with the headline “Re. Barbers: 37 Pulis sa Davao nag positibo sa Drug Test.”

In a statement posted on the DCPO's Facebook page, they appealed to everyone to stop spreading fake news, which could undermine public trust.

“Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is still committed to serving with utmost sincerity and dedication to ensure the security and safety of Dabawenyos and the city (The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is still committed to serving with utmost sincerity and dedication to ensure the security and safety of Dabawenyos and the city),” the office wrote in its statement.

Previously, 37 employees of the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) who tested positive during a random drug test were dismissed, as announced by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on May 31, 2024.

Additionally, around 35 personnel were relieved amid a drug operation probe effective May 23 and 24, 2024. The list includes six station commanders, five deputy commanders, 23 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs), and former city director Colonel Richard Bad-ang, who served the DCPO for only two months. RGP, DEF