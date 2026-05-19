DCPO denies viral Davao drug arrest post

THE Davao City Police Office denied viral social media claims linking Davao City to an alleged drug lord arrest involving prominent personalities, saying no such anti-drug operation took place within the city.

DCPO director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria condemned what he described as misleading and fabricated online posts claiming authorities arrested a drug personality in Davao City, allegedly connected to certain individuals.

Police said the supposed incident circulating online did not happen anywhere within the DCPO’s area of responsibility and was not part of any legitimate law enforcement operation in the city.

“The information being spread online is false and has no verified basis from the Davao City Police Office or any legitimate law enforcement report within the city,” the DCPO said in a statement.

The police office warned that online misinformation causes unnecessary public confusion and alarm while undermining legitimate police operations and public trust in law enforcement agencies.

Authorities urged social media users to verify information before reposting or sharing content, especially that involving criminal allegations and public personalities.

The DCPO said it has coordinated with its Cybercrime Unit to investigate the source and circulation of the viral post, including the possible filing of charges against individuals responsible for creating or spreading false information online.

Police reminded the public that individuals who deliberately publish fabricated information on digital platforms may face charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and other laws covering online disinformation.

“This counterstatement is issued to protect the public from misinformation, maintain transparency, preserve public trust, and ensure that only verified and factual information is disseminated to the community,” the DCPO said.

The police office added that it remains committed to maintaining peace and order and protecting Dabawenyos from unlawful online activities and deceptive narratives.

The clarification came amid recurring online claims attempting to link Davao City and political figures to illegal drug activities despite repeated denials from authorities.

Earlier this year, the DCPO also refuted viral posts claiming authorities seized large volumes of illegal drugs in Davao City after photos from an unrelated operation in Bacolod City circulated online. Police later clarified that the images were linked to a cigarette smuggling operation and not to illegal drugs.

The DCPO said anti-drug operations in the city continue, with authorities confiscating millions of pesos worth of illegal drugs and arresting dozens of suspects this year as part of intensified anti-criminality campaigns. DEF