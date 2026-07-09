DCPO deploys more police to schools

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is strengthening security operations in and around schools across the city following the recent stabbing involving high school students near Damosa in Bajada, with police increasing patrols, enforcing ordinances covering minors, and repositioning personnel to campuses considered more vulnerable to student-related violence.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on July 8, 2026, DCPO spokesperson Police Major Ma. Teresita Gaspan said authorities have reassessed security deployment after identifying schools that have repeatedly recorded student altercations, particularly during the hours when learners arrive, take lunch breaks, and leave campus.

The move comes just days after six minors were taken into custody on Monday in connection with the broad-daylight stabbing of two high school students near the corner of Diamond Village in Damosa, raising renewed concerns over the safety of students outside school premises.

Gaspan said the police are working closely with school administrators, barangay officials, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to prevent similar incidents and strengthen intervention programs for at-risk youth.

"This is not solely the responsibility of the police in securing our communities. It is a shared responsibility among schools, barangays, and other stakeholders to address these problems," Gaspan said.

She noted that police have observed an increase in cases involving minors compared to previous years, prompting the DCPO to intensify the enforcement of existing local ordinances and child protection laws.

Under Davao City's curfew ordinance and the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, minors found roaming in public places at night without the supervision of their parents or guardians may be placed under protective custody before being turned over to their families through barangay authorities and the Women and Children Protection Desk.

Beyond enforcement, Gaspan said the DCPO continues to collaborate with Barangay Councils for the Protection of Children to strengthen community-based intervention programs, identify children considered at risk, and provide assistance before they become involved in criminal activities.

The police are likewise encouraging educational institutions to reinforce their own campus security measures.

"We encourage schools to conduct inspections of students entering the campus, strictly implement a 'No ID, No Entry' policy, and maintain functional CCTV systems to help ensure the safety of students and school personnel," Gaspan said.

Police Assistance Desks remain stationed outside schools, while patrol operations have been intensified during peak student movement — from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. before classes and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. after dismissal.

Gaspan explained that police officers are deployed inside school campuses only upon request and after proper assessment, noting that most schools already have their own security personnel assigned to safeguard school grounds.

To maximize its manpower, the DCPO is also realigning police deployment by transferring officers assigned to campuses with relatively lower security requirements during evening hours to schools and communities identified as having greater risks of student-related disturbances.

The reassignment, she said, is intended to improve police visibility and shorten response time in areas where student incidents have been noted to occur more frequently.

Police also acknowledged that manpower remains a challenge, with only around 2,200 personnel responsible for maintaining peace and order throughout Davao City.

Because of this, Gaspan emphasized that public safety cannot rely on law enforcement alone and requires the active participation of parents, teachers, barangay officials, and community members.

The incident occurred on July 6 in an area frequently used by students from nearby schools. Investigators said the victims were allegedly surrounded by a group of youths before being stabbed. One of the students sustained three stab wounds to the back, while the other suffered a single stab wound. Both were rushed to the Southern Philippines Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Personnel from Police Station 4 immediately launched a hot-pursuit operation that led to the arrest of six minors in Barangay San Jose, Buhangin.

Among those apprehended was the alleged primary suspect, identified only by the alias "Justin," who later surrendered a Swiss knife believed to have been used in the attack after being positively identified by the victims.

Since all six suspects are classified as Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL), police said the case is being handled in accordance with the procedures prescribed under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, including coordination with social welfare authorities for appropriate intervention and legal processing.

DCPO Director Police Colonel Peter Madria said the swift resolution of the case reflects the city's continuing efforts to address crimes involving Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) and Children at Risk (CAR), while maintaining the safety and security of students throughout Davao City. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM JOHN ADAM ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN