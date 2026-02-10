DCPO escapee arrested anew

POLICE have swiftly recaptured a detainee classified as a Top 4 City-Level High-Value Individual (HVI), just days after his early-morning escape from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Custodial Facility on February 5, 2026, following an intensified citywide manhunt.

The escapee, identified as Alfred Ismael Magallanes Matute, also known as “Doy-Doy,” was recaptured on Monday evening, February 9, in Laverna, Buhangin, Davao City, following a tracker operation conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

According to the DCPO, Matute was arrested during an intensified manhunt operation initiated shortly after his escape. Police said the tracker team acted on intelligence provided by an informant regarding the suspect’s possible hideout.

Authorities confirmed that Matute’s identity was positively established upon arrest. They said the escapee voluntarily cooperated with law enforcement officers, and he has since been returned to detention.

Matute, 35, has been in police custody since December 21, 2025, facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Earlier, DCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Mannan Muarip disclosed during a press conference on February 6 that Matute managed to escape at dawn, although the incident was only discovered later during the morning headcount.

Authorities said CCTV footage showed that around 2 a.m., Matute hid inside his cell before climbing to the second floor, using a staircase to exit through the front of the facility and fleeing via a nearby construction site that was not covered by cameras.

“Nakita natin sa CCTV, nandun siya sa dulo ng selda, yung kanyang supposedly na lagayan. Meron nang time na nakapagtago siya sa taguan doon, umakyat siya sa second floor. Dumaan siya ulit sa hagdanan then umakyat siya ulit sa harap. So kaya nga makikita natin talaga, and based doon sa, explanation na ito ng mga custodial officer, makikita natin sino talagang may liability during that incident at sino yung napula,” Muarip told the Davao media.

Police officials said an internal investigation is ongoing to determine accountability surrounding the escape incident. DEF