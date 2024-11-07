DCPO gears up for Pasko Fiesta 2024

IN PREPARATION for the upcoming Pasko Fiesta, which starts on November 29, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is gearing up for the event's security needs.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon shared that the executive committee has held several sessions to finalize plans. The focus is now on determining the number of personnel to be deployed from December 1 to January 1, 2025.

"To ascertain the required number of personnel for each area, we are examining the venue changes for specific activities. If necessary, the DCPO is ready to deploy its City Mobile Force Company," Tuazon said during the Davao Peace and Security Corps press briefing on November 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ensign Winston Gonzales, deputy commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSM) Station Davao, expressed concerns over rugby sessions, violence, and theft along the coastal area.

Gonzales stated that another meeting would be scheduled for the following week to discuss the deployment of personnel aimed at addressing these incidents. He also noted that the ongoing construction of the Matina Aplaya substation would enhance security along the coastal road.

Last year, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed approximately 33,000 personnel to ensure safety during the Christmas celebrations.

Angel Sumagaysay, chief of PSSO, noted that for Pasko Fiesta 2023, PSSO alone contributed 900 personnel, bringing the total to 33,672 security and safety personnel. Deployment spans from November 28, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

The month-long festivities will begin on November 28 and end on December 31 with the "Paghinugyaw-Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig." DEF