DCPO gets major awards at PNP Day 2026 celebration

THE The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) swept major honors during the PNP Day 2026 Celebration on February 2 at the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) parade grounds, underscoring its pivotal role in maintaining peace and order as the city continues to earn international recognition for public safety.

DCPO clinched multiple top awards, including the coveted Best City Police Office, affirming its reputation as a premier law enforcement unit in the region. The recognition comes on the heels of Numbeo’s 2025 global safety rankings, which placed Davao City among the safest cities worldwide, based on crime perception surveys and safety indices gathered from residents and visitors.

Led by acting city director Police Colonel Mannan C. Muarip, the DCPO dominated the regional awards that recognize excellence in police operations, administration, professionalism, and dedication to public service across PRO-Davao.

A standout “hall of fame” performance saw several DCPO leaders and units honored, including Police Colonel Muarip as Best Senior Commissioned Officer (Operations), Police Lieutenant Jed G. Clamor as Best Junior Commissioned Officer (Administration), and PSSG Jed Madani as Best Non-Commissioned Officer (Administration). The 1st City Mobile Force Company, led by Police Lieutenant Daisy G. Torres was also named Best City Mobile Force Company, further highlighting DCPO’s operational strength.

The awarding ceremony was presided over by PRO-Davao Regional Director PBGen Leon Victor Z. Rosete, with Napolcom Regional Director Ma. Teresa E. Tuburan-Pacudan, serving as guest of honor and speaker.

In her address, Tuburan-Pacudan commended the police force for its resilience and stressed that strong leadership and institutional guidance remain essential in sustaining organizational excellence.

The DCPO’s latest achievements mirror Davao City’s consistent performance in international safety assessments.

Numbeo’s 2025 Safety Index, which evaluates cities based on residents’ perception of crime, safety during the day and night, and concerns over violent and property-related offenses, ranked Davao City among the safest globally. Local officials said the ranking reflects not only effective policing but also the strong partnership between law enforcement, local government units, and the community.

Police officials attributed the city’s favorable safety ranking to sustained crime prevention programs, proactive police visibility, intelligence-driven operations, and community-oriented policing areas where the DCPO has focused its efforts in recent years.

In his message following the ceremony, Muarip dedicated the awards to the people of Davao City, emphasizing that public trust remains central to effective law enforcement.

“These awards are dedicated to the people of Davao City,” Muarip stated. “The efforts, sacrifices, and dedication of every DCPO personnel are for the benefit of our community. I commend the men and women of the DCPO for their professionalism, teamwork, and steadfast commitment to public service.”

The event also recognized local government units, private stakeholders, and members of the judiciary for their “invaluable support” to the Philippine National Police’s mission, underscoring the collective effort behind Davao City’s sustained reputation as a safe and orderly urban center. DEF