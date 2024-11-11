DCPO grants aid to fallen cop’s family

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has provided financial assistance to the family of the late Police Staff Sergeant Noel Marundan, who was recently killed while serving a warrant against a fugitive ex-rebel in Sitio Alon, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District.

In a SunStar Davao interview on Monday, November 11, 2024, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed, “P150,000 was provided as part of our agency’s commitment to support the family.”

“On November 7, 2024, at about 3:22 pm, DCPO handed over the Mortuary assistance worth 150,000 for the late PSSg Noel Marundan of the Paquibato Police Station, received by his sister Ms. Lovely Jane Marundan,” Tuazon said.

She added that in addition to DCPO, the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte are also expected to extend financial aid to the family.

On the afternoon of November 6, Police Staff Sergeant Marundan was fatally shot by Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, also known as “Osie,” a former rebel and Indigenous Peoples (IP) member, who was also killed during the police operation, which took place on his birthday.

According to police reports, the operation began after Paquibato Police Station, led by Marundan, received a tip on the location of Ansayod, a former New People’s Army (NPA) member. Police then served a warrant for charges of murder, robbery, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention against the suspect.

However, on November 9, Datu Cito Ansayod, a relative of the ex-rebel, disputed the charges, specifically denying the robbery allegation, which he said had been settled by their tribal chieftain. He also confirmed that his cousin had previously surrendered to the Philippine Army’s 16th Infantry Battalion, despite police reports labeling him as a notorious communist member. DEF

