DCPO grants rest for personnel in KOJC standoff

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has granted a one-week rest period to its personnel who were deployed during the 16-day standoff at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon confirmed that Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III of the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) approved the rest period following the operation, which began on August 24 and concluded on September 8, 2024.

Tuazon also noted that while officers have not yet received psychological debriefings, they will continue to perform their duties during the rest period.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) deployed around 3,000 personnel from Davao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga regions for the operation. The action was part of an effort led by the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), to serve arrest warrants to Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four co-accused.

During the standoff, over a hundred people were injured, including 60 police officers.

KOJC legal counsel Israelito Torreon reported one casualty, 54 members hospitalized, and 29 arrested during crowd dispersals.

Quiboloy and his associates surrendered to authorities on September 8.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced Quiboloy's capture via Facebook. However, the PNP later revealed that Quiboloy and his aides turned themselves into the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (Isafp). They were transported to Metro Manila and are detained at Camp Crame, Quezon City. DEF