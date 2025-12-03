DCPO holds annual ‘Pamaskong Handog’ for kids

NOW in its ninth year, a beloved holiday tradition brought early Christmas joy to around 200 young Dabawenyos as the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) kicked off its annual “Pamaskong Handog 2025 Alay sa Kabataan.”

The program, held at the DCPO parade grounds in Camp Capt. Domingo E. Leonor, December 2, marked the official start of the police office’s yearly outreach program for children from various police stations across the city.

Acting city director Colonel Mannan C. Muarip led the launch, joined by staff officers, station commanders, media partners, and community stakeholders, highlighting the DCPO’s continued commitment to public service beyond law enforcement.

“Christmas has always been a season of giving, but for DCPO, it is also a time for reflection,” Muaraip said, noting that the agency will continue its commitment to compassion and to uplifting communities.

The event opened with a prayer and blessing led by Fr. Evan Esmade, parish vicar of San Pedro Church, followed by the traditional blessing of gifts, DCPO personnel, and mobile patrol vehicles, a ritual that has become part of the unit’s holiday observance.

Children received Christmas gift packs and snacks prepared by the DCPO and its partners. Performances added to the festive spirit, including cultural numbers from the Tribal Dance performers of Police Station 12 (Marilog) and lively presentations by the DCPO Dancers.

To cap the celebration, DCPO mobile patrol vehicles adorned with colorful holiday decorations rolled out for a citywide motorcade, spreading Christmas cheer to communities along the route.

The DCPO expressed gratitude to the many organizations and individuals who supported this year’s initiative, including the City Government of Davao, the Department of Labor and Development, and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Major sponsors also included Dasia (Davao Security Investigation Agency Inc.), Apo ni Lola Durian Delicacies, Chef Patrick Co, Davao Hao Tian Toys, Diamond Hardware, Lapanday Food Corporation, SM City Davao, Gaisano Mall of Davao, Cecelia Stock Farms Inc., Alsons Development and Investment Corporation, Mr. Alfredo “Otik” Pologon, and Mr. Zouheir Ternanni.

Through the continued support of its partners, the DCPO’s “Pamaskong Handog” remains a meaningful reminder of the spirit of giving and the shared hope to make the holidays brighter for Davao City’s children. DEF