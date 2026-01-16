DCPO implements ‘Oplan Tuyok’ for crime prevention

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has intensified its crime-prevention campaign with the implementation of “Oplan Tuyok”, a patrol strategy designed to saturate the city’s streets with law enforcers and discourage criminal activity through constant visibility.

Spearheaded by the DCPO Mobile Patrol Unit, the initiative takes its name from the Cebuano word tuyok, meaning to roam or encircle, reflecting its core principle of continuous and strategic police movement across key locations.

The operation prioritizes areas of convergence, crime-prone zones, and residential communities to ensure that police presence is both consistent and visible.

Col. Mannan Caracas Muarip, acting city director of the DCPO, said the program strengthens the shift from reactive to preventive policing. He emphasized that the objective is to make police service accessible and reassuring to the public, ensuring that law enforcement is not only available during emergencies but is actively working to prevent incidents from occurring.

Under Oplan Tuyok, police units conduct 24/7 mobile patrols, maintain concentrated deployment in identified high-risk areas, and implement rapid, real-time response protocols. The approach allows officers to quickly address suspicious activities, respond to community concerns, and provide immediate assistance when needed.

Police officials noted that the sustained presence of patrol units also strengthens coordination with barangay officials, security personnel, and community members, creating a shared responsibility in maintaining peace and order. Residents are encouraged to report concerns promptly, confident that mobile units are within reach.

“Day or night, rain or shine, Oplan Tuyok stands as a symbol of vigilance,” the DCPO stated. “This is policing that moves with purpose, denying criminals the space to operate while safeguarding lives and property.”

The program supports the DCPO’s ongoing campaign against the city’s eight focus crimes: murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motorcycles, and carnapping of motor vehicles. Police officials said sustained patrol saturation is expected to further reduce incidents under these categories. DEF