DCPO: ‘Indak’ successful, peaceful

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced that the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showdown of the 39th Kadayawan Festival on Sunday afternoon, August 18, 2024, at San Pedro Square successfully and peacefully ended with no untoward incident recorded.

DCPO deployed 2,240 personnel from various units of the security clusters with 19 mobile vehicles for emergency response as part of the Dabawenyos’ culture of security and intensified police visibility.

The security clusters manned the entry of the flock of people on San Pedro Street to avoid stampedes and accidents while prioritizing children, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expressed its thanks for the successful staging of the Indak-Indak and Pamulak sa Kadayawan.

“So far, we ended well, na-materialize siya as expected, safe, secured tanan, happy tanan ang mga tao, and at the same time we had good weather (So far we ended well, everything materialized as expected, everyone was safe and secured, and the people are happy, at the same time we had a good weather),” CTOO Head Jennifer Romero said in an interview after the awarding of the winners of the Indak-Indak and Pamulak sa Kadayawan 2024.

Based on data from the Kadayawan Festival Page, almost 20,000 people gathered at San Pedro Square for the Indak-Indak Showdown with a total of one million online views.

Similar to last year’s Indak-Indak, the cultural street dancing and showdown was successful despite the three-fold increase in visitors compared to its 2022 edition.

Indak-Indak participants showcased their street dancing performance at C.M. Recto Avenue corner Roxas Avenue and Pelayo Street corner Bonifacio Street, aside from the grand showdown in San Pedro Street.

The Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan 2024 grand champion under the Davao City School-based Category is Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble of Davao City National High School followed by Sining Mananayaw Ensemble of Catalunan Pequeño National High School, Lapulapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company of Lapulapu Elementary School, Batang Bago Gallera Performing Arts Guild of Don Enrique Bustamante National High School and Lacson Performing Arts Guild of Lacson Integrated School.

On the other hand, for the Open Category, the City of Mati National High School-Balangay City High–Performing Arts of Mati, Davao Oriental secured the first place, second place was James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild of Kiamba, Sarangani, third place was the Banayan Performing Arts “Kanato Ini” of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, fourth place was Binhi Children’s Theatre and Dance Ensemble of ASCB of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, and fifth place went to Caraga Mandaya Performing Arts Ensemble of Davao Oriental.

Champion of the Open Category received a P1.1 million prize, higher than last year’s P1 million. However, the grand prize for the Davao School-Based category remains at P1 million. DEF with reports from CIO

Related stories: