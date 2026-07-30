DCPO issued over 3,100 citation tickets to ordinance violators

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) issued 3,104 citation tickets for violations of various city ordinances from July 19 to 25, with traffic-related offenses and violations of the city's ordinance against appearing half-naked in public accounting for the bulk of apprehensions.

The intensified enforcement campaign was launched following reports from residents about ordinance violations in selected business establishments and public areas across the city, according to the DCPO.

Data released by the city police showed that 1,467 motorists were cited for violating City Ordinance No. 0334-12, or the Davao City Traffic Code, making it the most frequently enforced ordinance during the one-week operation.

The second highest number of violations involved the city's ordinance prohibiting individuals from being half-naked in public places, with 988 citation tickets issued.

Police also apprehended 272 minors for violating the city's curfew ordinance.

Meanwhile, 192 motorists were cited for violating the city's Speed Limit Ordinance, while 99 individuals were issued tickets for violating the Anti-Smoking Ordinance.

Authorities also recorded 84 violations of the "No Helmet, No Plate, No Travel" policy and two violations of the city's Liquor Ban Ordinance.

No violations were recorded during the period for the city's ordinance prohibiting the use of "Bora2x," "Kalkal," and modified mufflers.

The DCPO’s enforcement campaign, led by City Director Col. Peter Bauzon Madria, is part of the local government's strengthened implementation of city ordinances.

"In firm support of the Local Government Unit's strengthened implementation campaign, the DCPO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering a culture of discipline among Dabawenyos," the police office said in a statement.

Police emphasized that the operation was not intended solely to penalize violators but also to encourage greater public compliance with local laws.

"The intensified operations are not solely punitive in nature but are aimed at raising public awareness and reinforcing the importance of compliance with city ordinances as essential measures in maintaining peace, order, and public safety," the DCPO said.

The strengthening of the enforcement of local regulations covers road safety, public decency, public health, and the welfare of minors. The DCPO said it will continue conducting regular enforcement operations in response to public complaints and as part of efforts to maintain peace, order, and public safety throughout Davao City. DEF