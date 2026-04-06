DCPO launches probe into alleged VAWC desk officer’s absence in Baliok

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has launched an investigation into an alleged service lapse at Police Station 17 in Baliok involving the unavailability of a Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Desk Officer.

Newly installed DCPO director Peter Madria ordered the probe after a complainant reported difficulty seeking assistance for a VAWC-related concern.

Based on the complaint circulating online, the individual initially went to the station on Monday, March 30, 2026, to file a blotter but was advised to return the following day as the designated VAWC Desk Officer was attending a Women’s Month activity at Camp Catitipan.

When the complainant returned days later at around 4:30 p.m., the VAWC office was reportedly closed, and no officer was available to assist. The front desk officer allegedly instructed the complainant to come back again the next day.

The complainant also questioned the absence of a VAWC officer on duty, noting that police stations are expected to maintain round-the-clock service. The post further expressed frustration over having to repeatedly return to the station to seek assistance.

The incident raised concerns over the station’s service delivery, particularly in handling gender-sensitive cases.

Madria immediately directed the station commander of Police Station 17 Baliok to submit a formal explanation regarding the incident and account for the absence of personnel assigned to the VAWC Desk.

He emphasized that lapses in police service are not tolerated, especially in cases involving women and children.

“Public service is a duty that demands accountability and responsiveness at all times. Our police stations are mandated to operate around the clock, and every complainant must be properly attended to without delay or prejudice,” Madria said.

The DCPO chief also reiterated that all police stations in the city must ensure VAWC Desks are manned and fully operational at all times, stressing that no complainant should be turned away regardless of circumstances.

The DCPO assured the public that measures are being reinforced to prevent similar incidents, including stricter monitoring of personnel deployment and compliance with standard operating procedures in handling gender-sensitive cases.

Madria said corrective actions would be taken following the investigation.

The DCPO also encouraged the public to report similar concerns to help improve police services across all stations. RGL