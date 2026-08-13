DCPO launches probe into police ‘misconduct’

FOLLOWING reports of alleged inappropriate behavior involving police personnel, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has launched an immediate and impartial investigation into separate incidents reported in Barangays Ma-a and Calinan.

The investigation comes after allegations circulated on social media concerning the conduct of police personnel during an incident in Barangay Ma-a on August 10, 2026.

Based on the initial information gathered by authorities, police officers were conducting routine patrol operations when they allegedly encountered a complainant who was vaping, an act prohibited under a local ordinance in Davao City.

The complainant alleged that one of the police officers approached her in a disrespectful manner and informed her of the violation. The allegation subsequently gained attention after details of the encounter were posted on social media.

The DCPO said the police personnel allegedly involved have been directed to submit an official explanation as part of the ongoing inquiry. Investigators are expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the encounter, including the conduct of the personnel and whether existing police protocols and regulations were followed.

The police office stressed that the investigation will observe due process and relevant Philippine National Police (PNP) rules before any conclusions are made.

In a statement, the DCPO acknowledged the reports and allegations circulating regarding alleged inappropriate behavior and misconduct involving police personnel under its command.

“We take all allegations of police misconduct with utmost seriousness. Our command remains firmly committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect for human rights across all police units.”

The DCPO said it has also initiated an investigation into the reported incident in Barangay Calinan, with authorities examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegation.

As a precautionary measure, the police personnel concerned in the reported incidents have been temporarily reassigned to administrative holding units while the investigation is ongoing.

The DCPO said the temporary reassignment is intended to prevent possible interference and allow investigators to conduct the inquiry fairly and independently.

The police office emphasized that the temporary administrative assignment should not be interpreted as a finding of guilt, noting that the personnel involved remain entitled to due process while the allegations are being evaluated.

The DCPO, under City Director Police Colonel Peter B. Madria said any findings would be based on evidence gathered during the investigation and the procedures prescribed under existing PNP rules.

“Should the investigation yield evidence of misconduct, administrative violations, or criminal liability, appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be meted out without hesitation or favor. We do not tolerate actions that compromise public trust.”

Authorities also urged the complainant in the Ma-a incident to personally appear at the DCPO office and provide a formal statement to investigators.

The police office said a formal complaint and sworn statement would help authorities properly document the allegations, identify the personnel involved, and establish a clearer account of what transpired.

The DCPO also appealed to the public and members of the media to allow the investigation to proceed while investigators gather statements, examine available evidence and determine whether violations were committed.

“We ask the public and members of the press to allow due process to take its course as investigators compile and review all facts.”

The DCPO said it will determine the appropriate administrative or legal action once the investigation establishes sufficient evidence and the circumstances of the reported incidents have been fully assessed. DEF