DCPO mandates training after fatal encounter

Refresher course to enhance their skills in crime prevention and security awareness
In this file photo, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), led by its acting director PCol Hansel Marantan, conducted the bomb awareness and identification seminar on July 24, 2024, at the DCPO Parade Ground. The seminar is in preparation for the upcoming 39th Kadayawan Festival.DCPO
THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) announced earlier this week that police personnel from stations within its jurisdiction will undergo a mandatory refresher course or practical training to enhance their crime prevention and security awareness in their respective areas of responsibility (AOR).

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon explained that this exercise, mandated by Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, aims to strengthen officers’ skills, including crime scene investigation, report writing, case preparation, and statement taking.

Tuazon added that the course is also designed to ensure the welfare of all personnel, particularly those deployed in the field.

This initiative follows the tragic death of Police Staff Sergeant Noel Marundan, the intelligence officer of the Paquibato Police Station, who was killed during an operation against former New People’s Army (NPA) member Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, also known as “Osie,” in Sitio Alon, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District on November 6, 2024. Marundan was fatally shot after Ansayod resisted arrest. DEF

