DCPO mobilizes 170 personnel for COC filing

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has deployed approximately 170 police personnel to enhance security during the week-long filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the upcoming midterm and local elections scheduled for May 12, 2025.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon informed local media that the augmented law enforcement team will be on full alert both inside and outside the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) office at R. Magsaysay Park, Poblacion District.

In a separate radio interview, Major Richeen Lagnayo, Acting Station Commander of Sta. Ana Police Station stated that Comelec-Davao has advised that only a maximum of three supporters or companions per candidate will be allowed inside the premises during the filing process. This measure aims to reduce crowd size and prevent election-related violence.

Lagnayo clarified that while supporters can bring election banners, they must adhere to the established “do's and don'ts” and follow the security protocols set by the agency.

On Monday, September 30, 2024, the DCPO reported that the last day of voter registration was successful, with no incidents reported, stating, “Walay na observed nga influx sa tao” (We did not observe an influx of voters).

Since voter registration began on February 12, 2024, the Comelec central office has processed over 6.9 million applications, with 236,442 recorded on the final day of sign-ups.

Calabarzon led the registrants with 33,749, followed by the National Capital Region with 30,686, and Central Luzon with 27,196. Other regions included Bicol with 15,287, Central Visayas with 14,172, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 12,800, Ilocos Region with 12,730, Western Visayas with 12,115, Davao with 11,671, and Soccsksargen with 11,115.

Northern Mindanao had 10,687 registrants, while Mimaropa had 9,939, Negros Island Region had 8,998, Caraga had 8,146, Zamboanga Peninsula had 7,200, and Cagayan Valley had 5,968. The Cordillera Administrative Region had the fewest registrations, with 3,983.

To accommodate late registrants in Davao City, satellite registration was held at SM Lanang Premier for the second district and Felcris Centrale for the first district. The third district registration took place at the Comelec office in Magsaysay Park.

During the Habi at Kape media forum on September 25, Comelec-Davao Assistant Director Atty. Gay Enumerables clarified that the deployment of security personnel would depend on the planning and strategies implemented by the DCPO, and the number of personnel would increase as needed during the COC filing from October 1 to October 8.

“We are making sure na safe and COC filing natin because there will be law enforcers and military personnel na magbabantay (We are making sure that the COC filing will be safe, with law enforcers and military personnel guarding the area),” she said. DEF