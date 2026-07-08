DCPO nabs 85 individuals in anti-crime drive for June 28-July 4

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that it has arrested 85 individuals in a series of law enforcement operations targeting illegal drugs, gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms, as it intensified its anti-crime campaign over the past week.

In its accomplishment report covering June 28 to July 4, 2026, DCPO said the operations are a testament to their continued implementation of the four focused directives aimed at maintaining peace and order across the city.

DCPO Director Police Colonel Peter Bauzon Madria emphasized sustained collaboration with barangay officials, local government units, and the community in achieving these accomplishments and in ensuring public safety.

Anti-illegal drug operations accounted for the largest number of arrests during the period. Police conducted 27 anti-drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 33 suspects and the confiscation of 1,401.888 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P9,532,838.40. Authorities also recovered 9.5 grams of marijuana valued at P1,140.

The seized illegal drugs will serve as evidence in the criminal complaints to be filed against the suspects for alleged violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The DCPO also sustained its campaign against illegal gambling, carrying out 14 operations that led to the arrest of 18 individuals. Police confiscated P4,604 in bet money and filed 14 corresponding cases against those apprehended.

Meanwhile, authorities intensified efforts to track down fugitives. A total of 34 operations against wanted persons resulted in the arrest of 34 individuals, including 10 persons listed among the city's most wanted, boosting the police office's campaign to enforce outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

Police likewise continued their drive against loose firearms through 16 separate operations. While no arrests were made in connection with illegal possession of firearms during the period, authorities seized one firearm, recovered one firearm, received 10 voluntarily surrendered firearms, and accepted six firearms for safekeeping. No criminal cases were filed in relation to the firearms operations.

The accomplishment report forms part of the Philippine National Police's operational strategy to reduce criminality by intensifying campaigns against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, and loose firearms—four of the key focus areas regularly monitored by police units nationwide.

The DCPO said the results demonstrate the commitment of its personnel to enforcing the law while ensuring that all operations are conducted in accordance with established Police Operational Procedures and with full respect for human rights.

Police also credited the support of barangay officials, local government leaders, and residents for contributing to the successful implementation of law enforcement operations throughout Davao City. DEF