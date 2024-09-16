DCPO nabs burglary suspects

On September 14, 2024, the DCPO apprehended three suspects: a 19-year-old known as "Dot-Dot," a resident of Purok 12-A, Saint John, Barangay 76-A, and two minors, ages 16 and 17.

The minors were handed over to the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concern (QRTCC) at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

According to the Bajada Police Station 18 report, a woman reported her missing cellphone and suspected "Dot-Dot" and "Ken-Ken" were involved. She later received a tip about the phone’s location, leading the police to the suspect's hideout in Purok 12-A, Saint John, Barangay 76-A Bucana, Davao City.

At the scene, police apprehended the three suspects and recovered the victim’s phone, valued at P22,000.

The suspects initially resisted arrest, drawing firearms. Police fired warning shots, leading the suspects to surrender. A .38 revolver was seized from the 19-year-old, who had shot at the officers but was not injured.

Further investigation revealed the suspects' involvement in multiple burglaries, including establishments in Sasa, Buhangin, Sta. Ana, and Bajada.

The 19-year-old faces charges, while the minors are under QRTCC care. JPC