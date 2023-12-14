DCPO: No gun ban yet for the holidays

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has yet to announce the implementation of a gun ban in line with the holiday season and Pasko Fiesta events, which run from November 28 to December 30.

However, despite the absence of any memorandum for the gun ban period, their agency said that it has already intensified its culture of security by prohibiting firecrackers at every checkpoint and border in Davao’s jurisdiction.

“Wala pa tay gun ban period as of the moment pero gina-remind gyud nato ang atoang Dabawenyo nga bawal magdala og pabuto (We don't have a gun ban period as of the moment but we are reminding the Dabawenyos that they are not allowed to carry firecrackers),” DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said in an interview on Wednesday’s AFP-PNP press briefing on December 13, 2023.

“Nag-instruct na ang atoang DCPO director [Lupaz] nga hugtan ang matag checkpoints. Kung naay muagi or musulod sa Davao City nga gadala og pabuto, need nila magpakita og documents sa atoang mga authorities nga nagabantay sa atoang mga checkpoints (Our DCPO director [Alberto Lupaz] has instructed to intensify each checkpoint. If someone passes or enters Davao City with firecrackers they need to show documents to our authorities who are deployed at our checkpoints),” the official added.

Davao City has been implementing the firecracker ban ordinance, prohibiting the possession, use, sale, manufacture, and distribution of pyrotechnic devices within the city.

First-time violators of the ordinance face a punishment of P1,000 or 20 to 30 days in jail or both; repeat offenders face a fine of P3,000 or one to three months in jail, or both; and third-time violators face a fine of P5,000 or three to six months in jail or both.

Meanwhile, at present, DCPO through its “Oplan Bathala” has upgraded its police visibility in 43 from 29 churches as previously mentioned. The deployment of 1,200 police personnel from 20 police stations will ensure the safety of every churchgoer against criminality and lawless activities. DEF