DCPO: No order to arrest Bato

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said Wednesday, May 20, 2026, it has not received any directive from the Philippine National Police (PNP) or any national law enforcement agency to arrest Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa amid ongoing efforts to locate the lawmaker following the issuance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against him.

The clarification came as speculation continued online regarding dela Rosa’s alleged presence in the Davao Region after he abruptly left the Senate premises last week during a tense standoff involving National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the senator’s whereabouts as of May 20.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing, DCPO spokesperson Capt. Hazel Caballero said local police units have not been instructed to apprehend the former PNP chief should he appear in Davao City.

“Honestly, we haven't received any instructions to arrest Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa once he appeared in Davao City. As far as I know, no instructions are coming from the Headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest Senator Bato,” Caballero said.

The statement followed mounting public attention over dela Rosa’s movements after the ICC confirmed last week that it had issued a warrant of Public attention intensified after the ICC confirmed last week that it had issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The warrant, reportedly issued under seal in November 2025 before being unsealed this month, accused dela Rosa of involvement in alleged extrajudicial killings committed during nationwide anti-drug operations from 2016 to 2018, when he served as PNP chief under former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa resurfaced publicly on May 11 after months of absence from Senate sessions when he attended proceedings that resulted in Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s installation as Senate president.

His appearance quickly escalated into controversy after NBI operatives reportedly attempted to serve the ICC warrant inside the Senate complex. CCTV footage and multiple reports later showed dela Rosa running through Senate hallways while allegedly being pursued by NBI agents, triggering a lockdown and confrontation involving Senate security personnel.

International media organizations, including Reuters and The Guardian, also reported that warning shots were allegedly fired during the standoff, although authorities recorded no injuries.

Since leaving the Senate premises, dela Rosa has largely remained out of public view, fueling speculation that he may be staying in Mindanao, particularly in Davao, where he previously served as city police director and maintains political ties. However, no law enforcement agency has publicly confirmed his location.

Meanwhile, NBI Director Melvin Matibag said authorities continue tracking leads related to the senator’s whereabouts.

“We have many leads,” Matibag said in recent interviews, adding that the bureau continues monitoring movements connected to dela Rosa in preparation for the possible implementation of the ICC warrant.

Matibag also said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding dela Rosa’s departure from the Senate and the possible involvement of individuals who may have assisted him.

Among those being looked into is Senator Robin Padilla, who earlier admitted accompanying dela Rosa during the Senate incident. Padilla denied wrongdoing but acknowledged helping his fellow senator during the confrontation.

The Department of Justice and other government officials earlier said Philippine authorities may cooperate with the ICC through domestic laws and Interpol mechanisms despite the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019.

Justice officials also warned that any attempt by dela Rosa to leave the country could lead to additional legal complications, prompting authorities to place the senator under an immigration lookout order.

At the same time, dela Rosa’s legal team continues challenging the ICC proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information regarding pending court actions, saying the defense team had not received any official notice related to online speculations.

“Please be careful about rumors regarding court decisions. We, the lawyers of Senator Bato dela Rosa, as of this writing, have not received any notice regarding such matters, nor have we predicted nor preempted the decision of the High Court,” Torreon said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on the same day denied Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s bid for a temporary restraining order (TRO) that sought to block the implementation of the International Criminal Court arrest warrant linked to allegations of crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the High Court clarified that the ruling only covered Dela Rosa’s request for interim relief and did not resolve the main constitutional and legal issues raised in the petition, which remain under deliberation.

“The SC only decided on the prayers for interim relief. The main issues raised by the parties in their pleadings and motions are yet to be resolved in the main case,” the Court said.

The justices voted 9-5-1 to deny the senator’s TRO plea. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM RONALD MAYNAGCOT, UM, SUNSTAR INTERN