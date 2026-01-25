DCPO notes bomb threats usually timed with exams

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has clarified that the majority of bomb threats reported in two schools in the city are deliberately timed to coincide with examination periods, often with the intent of disrupting classes and academic activities.

Speaking during a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing last week, DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon said authorities have observed a recurring pattern in which bomb threats are reported shortly before or during scheduled exams. Based on previous investigations, she noted that many of these incidents have been traced back to students.

“Kasagaran ani mahitabo especially kung padulong exam, usually mao gyud ni siya ang mahitabo. Unfortunately, ang nag-cause pud ani estudyante ra pud,” Tuazon said.

Her statement followed a series of bomb threat incidents that temporarily disrupted school operations in Davao City earlier this month.

On Wednesday, January 21, two schools, Cabantian National High School and Assumption College of Davao were placed on heightened alert after separate bomb threats were reported within a 24-hour period. The threats prompted immediate security responses from authorities, including evacuations and thorough inspections of school premises.

The DCPO later confirmed that no explosives were found in either location following comprehensive clearing operations conducted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine (EOD-K9) Unit, with assistance from the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team. Both incidents were subsequently declared hoaxes.

In response, Tuazon reiterated that bomb threats are treated as serious criminal offenses under Presidential Decree No. 1727, regardless of whether they are made as jokes, pranks, or attempts to avoid school activities.

She emphasized that making or spreading bomb threats, whether in person, through text messages, phone calls, social media, or other online platforms can lead to criminal prosecution. Under the law, individuals found guilty may face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to P40,000, or both, depending on the court’s ruling.

The official also stressed that false bomb threats have far-reaching consequences beyond class suspensions. Such acts generate unnecessary fear among students, parents, and school personnel, disrupt academic schedules, and divert critical police and emergency resources that could otherwise be deployed to respond to genuine security threats.

The DCPO urged students and the public to exercise responsibility and warned against trivializing bomb threats, underscoring that any report of a possible explosive device will always be treated as real until proven otherwise. DEF