DCPO pays tribute to SAF 44

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday paid tribute to the heroism and sacrifice of the 44 Special Action Force (SAF) commandos who were killed during the January 25, 2015 counterterrorism operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, marking the 11th anniversary of one of the most tragic chapters in Philippine police history.

The solemn commemoration was held at the DCPO Headquarters and led by acting city director Colonel Mannan Muarip, who joined officers and personnel in honoring the fallen elite policemen whose mission aimed to neutralize an international terrorist believed to pose a serious threat to national security.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was a tribute delivered by Police Executive Master Sergeant Arnil L. Ruiz, a survivor of the encounter, who recalled the bravery and selflessness of his fallen comrades.

“I stand here to honor my fallen comrades whose courage and sacrifice will forever be etched in our nation’s history,” Ruiz said. “They gave their lives not for recognition, but for the peace and security of our people. Their heroism reminds us that true service means being ready to give everything — even life itself.”

Muarip echoed the sentiment, saying the legacy of the SAF 44 continues to shape the values and commitment of today’s police force.

“Their courage beyond measure continues to inspire every police officer to uphold discipline, integrity, and dedication in protecting our people,” Muarip added. “May their legacy remind us that true heroism is defined by selfless devotion to duty and country.”

The Mamasapano clash occurred during a police operation by the Philippine National Police–Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) on January 25, 2015, in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, then part of Maguindanao.

The mission, known as Oplan Exodus, aimed to neutralize Malaysian terrorist and bomb-maker Zulkifli Abdhir, also known as Marwan, who was listed among the FBI’s most wanted. While the operation succeeded in eliminating the target, it resulted in the deaths of 44 SAF commandos following fierce encounters with armed groups, along with casualties among combatants and civilians.

The incident prompted a government-brokered ceasefire and a rescue operation by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and later led to a temporary halt in the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law, affecting the peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

According to Muarip, the agency’s annual commemoration serves not only as a remembrance of sacrifice, but also as a reaffirmation of the police force’s commitment to public service, professionalism, and the protection of communities, even in the face of grave danger. DEF